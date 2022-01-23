-
On WestSouthwest, we have a rebroadcast of an interview from earlier this year on the impact that pre-school can have on a child's education and…
Upjohn Institute Researchers Tim Bartik and Brad Hershbein say high quality pre-kindergarten programs can have positive results that last into adulthood.…
As Michigan looks to move more low and moderate income people into the workforce, and close the achievement gap for their children, Bridge has examined…
The Learning Network of Greater Kalamazoo finds gaps in education in its baseline report on Kalamazoo County. The network’s director Amy Slancik says the…
The nation's largest increase in preschool funding over the last two years has taken place in Michigan. Bridge, the online news service of the Center for…
On the Christmas edition of WestSouthwest, a rebroadcast of an interview on the benefits of high quality pre-school. Upjohn Institute for Employment…
Upjohn Institute Economist Tim Bartik says high quality preschool help kids get ready for kindergarten and beyond. Bartik's new book is called from…
A preschool program that helps get kids in Kalamazoo ready for kindergarten has won a large grant. Kalamazoo County Ready 4's will get $542,412 from the…