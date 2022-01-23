-
The national AARP has picked Kalamazoo's Donna Odom as one of its 2021 Purpose Prize Fellows. The honor is awarded to those over 50 who are tackling tough…
-
Note: We're reposting WMUK's interview with Shannon Lanier to coincide with his appearance today on NPR. It originally published on Feb. 19, 2018.When…
-
College campuses may be increasingly diverse, but incoming students are still often from segregated neighborhoods, meaning they "don't have much practice…
-
What's one of the most powerful ways to reduce racism in America? Just talk to someone different than you. So says race relations scholar Beverly Tatum,…
-
NOTE: The Jan. 22nd event is canceled due to inclement weather. The new date will be announced on kalfound.org.Lanna Lewis of the Kalamazoo Community…
-
On New Year's Day, WMUK rebroadcast our interview with Shannon LaNier, believed to be a great-grandson of President Thomas Jefferson and enslaved woman…
-
Kalamazoo is among communities participating in the second annual National Day of Racial Healing on Tuesday, Jan. 16th. The city has recognized the day…
-
When it was time for Kalamazoo College senior Kaylah "Kami" Simmons to choose a capstone project to do this year, she thought of a famous man she met in…
-
NOTE: This interview aired on Morning Edition on WMUK on Nov. 8, 2012. A woman descended from slaves and man whose ancestors bought and sold slaves speak…
-
Twelve years ago, Donna Odom's work at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum led her to form the Southwest Michigan Black Heritage Society to bring light to…