(MPRN-Lansing) Democratic lawmakers are trying once again to repeal the state’s “Right to Work” law. Five years ago, a Republican-led Legislature made…
(MPRN-Lansing) Teachers don’t have to wait if they want to drop out of their union. That ruling was handed down Wednesday by the Michigan Court of…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court dealt two blows to public employee unions on Wednesday. The court ruled that Michigan’s right-to-work law does…
(Lansing-MPRN) State lawmakers say Michigan set the stage for states like Wisconsin to consider right-to-work laws. Thousands of protesters gathered at…
(MPRN-Lansing) A judge has ruled there was no violation of Michigan’s open meetings act when the state Capitol was closed while the Legislature debated…
The Michigan Supreme Court will decide later this year whether the right-to-work law applies to state employee unions. The court just heard the legal…
Governor Rick Snyder spent about an hour in front of an audience at WMU's Bernhard Center in Kalamazoo last night. It was the first of 10 “town…
Mother Jones reporter Andy Kroll takes a look at how a "conservative pipe dream" became reality in Michigan. Kroll's article Meet the New Kochs: the DeVos…
When Governor Rick Snyder signed legislation making Michigan the 24th "right to work" state it was a blow to the labor movement. But a story for Mother…
A judge in Lansing says a lawsuit challenging Michigan’s “right to work” law can go ahead. The Gongwer News Service says Ingham County Circuit Judge…