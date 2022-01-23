-
Nashon Holloway, with a combo of Chicago talent led by music director/arranger Rufus Ferguson and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra led by Daniel Brier…
At 4 pm on Sunday, Dec 20, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra's annual Sounds of the Season concert will be streamed to households in Kalamazoo and beyond.…
Although COVID-19 has severely restricted in-person music-making, Benje and Ashley Daneman, the founders of the Kalamazoo Music School, have discovered…
Juneteenth is the June 19, 1865 date on which people in slavery in Texas were informed they had been granted freedom by the Emancipation Proclamation, two…
On Friday, Feb 7 at 8 pm, Kanola Band will host and perform a live concert recording/party at the Jazz & Creative Institute in Kalamazoo. Drummer Jeff…
A group of prominent local musicians will gather to present a program called "The Reason Why We Sing: A Free Lecture-Recital Advocating for the…
Rufus Ferguson was a freshman at Western Michigan University when Keith Hall first heard the young pianist's soulful, gospel-inflected playing. At that…