Charts by jazz greats Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Thad Jones, and Paquito D'Rivera all have a place on tonight's concert by the Western Michigan…
Scott Cowan has been writing music for many years, often finding inspiration in books, travels, or experiences at home. Tonight, he and fellow jazz…
The Western Winds is a combined faculty-student group at Western Michigan University, led by Dr. Scott Boerma, who brought along graduate students Michael…
A printout of his discography, single-spaced in small print, is sixteen pages long. And it's missing all of his recordings of the last nine years,…
Scott Cowan joins Cara Lieurance to talk about the premiere of six new works for jazz ensembles ranging from quintet to octet. Together they listen to…