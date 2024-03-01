© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Trombonist Elliot Mason will close out the Western Invitational Jazz Festival

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 1, 2024 at 12:52 PM EST
Elliot Mason
Colville Heskey
Elliot Mason

The 42nd annual Western Invitational Jazz Festival brings 18 Michigan high school big bands and 13 combos to Western's campus on Saturday, Mar 2 for a day of clinics with WMU Jazz faculty, culminating in a public concert at 7:30 pm. It will feature the day's outstanding jazz band and combo, followed by guest artist Elliot Mason. The trombonist will perform with the Western Jazz Collective and the WMU Jazz Orchestra.

Dr. Scott Cowan, professor of jazz trumpet, joins Cara Lieurance to share details on the day, and they talk to Mason by phone about his long experience with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra in New York. They also brainstorm the setlist for the concert.

Tickets and more information are available here.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
