Marcia Wood’s sculptures don’t look anything like people - but she wanted you to connect with it like a person. There are four of her public art…
Al Lavergne’s metal sculptures have taken him all around the country -- from Dallas and New Orleans to Kalamazoo, where he taught at Western Michigan…
The former Plainwell Paper Mill, lying right along the Kalamazoo River, has a complicated history with its surrounding city. The mill made Plainwell the…
“Art is never finished, only abandoned.” Some say that quote came from Leonardo Da Vinci, others say Pablo Picasso. But no matter who said it, it raises…