State Government

-
(MPRN) The Legislature’s Republican leaders said Thursday they appreciate Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s calls for unity and bipartisanship in her State of…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) State and federal authorities have charged a group of 13 suspected terrorists in an alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and…
-
(MPRN) Governor Gretchen Whitmer has barred embattled Michigan Civil Rights Department Director Agustin Arbulu. Whitmer says it’s time for Arbulu to be…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she would support a “red flag” law to allow law enforcement to seize firearms from someone who is deemed a…
-
(MPRN) The people of the 104th District are a step closer to a vote on recalling their state Representative. The Board of State Canvassers approved a…
-
Non-profit groups can provide things like backpacks and scholarships. But an analysis from the Michigan Campaign Finance Network shows that money donated…
-
The Michigan Campaign Finance Network looked into the connections between state lawmakers and non-profit groups that can accept unlimited donations from…
-
State Representative Matt Hall says the Office of the Auditor General has scheduled an expedited follow up review of the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.…
-
This week, the Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments on a debate that started during a contentious and busy lame duck session last year. Whether or…
-
A state Representative from northern Michigan faces charges of soliciting a bribe, and lying to the FBI. If convicted, Larry Inman could be sentenced to…