Driving up from his former hometown of Columbus, OH (he now lives in Brooklyn), the top-flight jazz pianist Aaron Diehl will present a livestreamed…
With Ravel's Mother Goose Suite and Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker on the program, twin pianists Christina and Michelle Naughton will have images of fairy…
Education director Adam Schumaker and education coordinator Leslie Boughton join Cara Lieurance to preview KeysFest, an annual day-long festival for piano…
In a preview of the Rising Stars Series, Gilmore International Keyboard Festival executive director Dan Gustin says to expect pianists of remarkable…
The Gilmore's Rising Stars Series opened on September 27th with a concert featuring Chinese pianist Fei Fei Dong.Her achievements in last few years are…
Pianist Joseph Moog, a native of Ludwigschafen, Germany and a two-time winner of the International Classical Music Awards, is the next pianist to appear…
French pianist Heléne Grimaud makes her first appearance in West Michigan in a Piano Masters Series recital presented by The Gilmore on Thursday, April…
When pianist Murray Perahia comes to Chenery Auditorium March 18, he'll bring with him a lifetime of well-earned musical mastery. Perahia first gained…
A 2013 Cliburn Competition silver medalist is the next soloist to appear on The Gilmore Rising Stars Series. Beatrice Rana hails from Lecce, Italy, a…
Swiss pianist Louis Schwizgebel is looking forward to his debut concert in Kalamazoo for The Gilmore Rising Stars Series. Although the majority of his…