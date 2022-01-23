-
The Western Michigan University Theatre’s production of “Into the Woods” plays in the York Courtyard Theatre through October 10. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has…
The production of “LYS”, a new play commissioned by the Western Michigan University Theatre, is playing on campus through Sunday, September 26, 2021.…
Joan Herrington, the chair of the WMU Theater Department, talks with Cara Lieurance about the eight upcoming productions by living playwrights in the…
The GhostLight Theatre in Benton Harbor staged “Much Ado About Nothing” out of doors at an old community landmark last week. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this…
Face Off Theatre’s most recent production, “Pipeline” was staged in a live performance at Dormouse Theatre in Kalamazoo last weekend. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar…
Farmers Alley Theatre staged a production of the musical “She Persisted” in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this review.The origins of…
The Ghostlight Theatre in Benton Harbor recently opened its summer season with the play “Small Mouth Sounds”. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this review.Minutes…
The Western Michigan University Theatre is currently staging a production of "The Twenty-Fifth Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" outdoors in Western’s…
The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre is livestreaming the play “Almost Maine” through May 6th. WMU-’s Gordon Bolar has this review.There’s something truly magical…
The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre is streaming William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” through Sunday, April 11, 2021. WMUK's Gordon Bolar has this review.Director…