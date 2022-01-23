© 2022 WMUK
theater

  • Woods1.jpg
    News
    Theater Review: Into The Woods
    Gordon Bolar
    ,
    The Western Michigan University Theatre’s production of “Into the Woods” plays in the York Courtyard Theatre through October 10. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has…
  • LYS_True_0.png
    WMUK News
    Theater Review: LYS
    The production of “LYS”, a new play commissioned by the Western Michigan University Theatre, is playing on campus through Sunday, September 26, 2021.…
  • WMUTheatre1_0.jpg
    WMUK Culture
    WMU Theatre Begins Modern And Inclusive Season
    Cara Lieurance
    ,
    Joan Herrington, the chair of the WMU Theater Department, talks with Cara Lieurance about the eight upcoming productions by living playwrights in the…
  • thumbnail_IMG_2948.jpg
    WMUK News
    Theater Review: Much Ado About Nothing
    The GhostLight Theatre in Benton Harbor staged “Much Ado About Nothing” out of doors at an old community landmark last week. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this…
  • pipeline_promo_image.jpg
    WMUK News
    Theater Review: Pipeline
    Face Off Theatre’s most recent production, “Pipeline” was staged in a live performance at Dormouse Theatre in Kalamazoo last weekend. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar…
  • sp_sr.jpg
    WMUK News
    Theater Review: She Persisted
    Farmers Alley Theatre staged a production of the musical “She Persisted” in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this review.The origins of…
  • DSC_0292.jpeg
    WMUK News
    Theater Review: Small Mouth Sounds
    The Ghostlight Theatre in Benton Harbor recently opened its summer season with the play “Small Mouth Sounds”. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this review.Minutes…
  • thumbnail_IMG_1463.jpg
    WMUK News
    Theater Review: Putnam County Spelling Bee
    The Western Michigan University Theatre is currently staging a production of "The Twenty-Fifth Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" outdoors in Western’s…
  • Almost_Maine-5.jpg
    WMUK News
    Theater Review: Almost Maine
    The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre is livestreaming the play “Almost Maine” through May 6th. WMU-’s Gordon Bolar has this review.There’s something truly magical…
  • Tempest-1.jpeg
    WMUK News
    Theater Review: The Tempest
    The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre is streaming William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” through Sunday, April 11, 2021. WMUK's Gordon Bolar has this review.Director…
