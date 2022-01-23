-
(MPRN-Lansing) Former state Representative Todd Courser (R-Lapeer) will face trial on perjury and misconduct charges, while a judge has dismissed criminal…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A Republican legislator is drafting a bill to ensure that state lawmakers who are expelled or quit remain out of office. But, it’s not…
-
Michigan Congresswoman Candice Miller says she’s not surprised that former State Representative Todd Courser is running again for his House seat. Miller…
-
Former state Rep. Todd Courser says he will run again for the state House seat he resigned last week. In an interview on Friday with CNN, Courser…
-
Democrats say recent expulsion hearings for Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat highlight the need to subject the governor and lawmakers to public information…
-
The state House returns this week with two fewer members. The House expelled Cindy Gamrat and Todd Courser resigned late last week due to a…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The drama surrounding the removal of state Representatives Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat dragged through yesterday afternoon and into this…
-
The state House General Counsel’s recommendation of censure for state Representative Cindy Gamrat may not be enough to prevent expulsion from the House.…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A special state House disciplinary panel will begin deliberating on a punishment for state Representatives Todd Courser (R-Lapeer) and…
-
(MPRN-Lansgin) State Representative Cindy Gamrat (R-Plainwell) offered a tearful apology as she asked a special committee to consider censure and the loss…