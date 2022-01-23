-
Crista Miller is the Director of Music and Cathedral Organist at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston, TX. Bringing with her a program of…
-
Organist Tom Fielding says both the renovation of St. Augustine Cathedral, where he is music director, and the COVID-19 pandemic both got in the way of…
-
Dr. Jennifer Pascual gave a solo organ recital on Friday, Nov 8 at First United Methodist Church as part of the Sacred Music At The Cathedral Series,…
-
Timothy Jansen, director of music and organist for St. Anthony of Padua Church in St. Louis, MO, visited with Cara Lieurance to preview his Sep 30…
-
With works like Haydn's Pieces for a Mechanical Clock, Arvo Pärt's Annum Per Annum, plus classics by Bach and Widor, the table is set for an organ lover's…
-
The Sacred Music at the Cathedral Series, held at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kalamazoo, will begin its new season tonight at 7 pm with a solo…
-
Christian Bischof, organist at St.-Margaret-Kirche in Munich, Germany and a rising star, performed on September 30 at St. Augustine Cathedral, Kalamazoo.…