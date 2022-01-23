-
(Lansing-Gongwer) Leaders of a statewide group that works for the rights of LGBT people say a ballot drive isn’t likely to expand discrimination…
A recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling made marriage legal for Jonathan and Gabriel Renteria-Elyea, but it may not have been possible without a cookie sheet…
Western Michigan University Political Science Professor Mark Hurwitz says the U.S. Supreme Court is not supposed to be a political institution, but he…
The Executive Director of the Kalamazoo Gay Lesbian Resource Center says Friday’s Supreme Court ruling is historic, but not the last chapter in the battle…
A deli worker at a Kroger supermarket is filing an employment discrimination complaint against the company and her union. She says it’s because a jointly…
(MPRN-Lansing) About 230,000 Michiganders receive the federal healthcare subsidies upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday. A number of state…
(MPRN-Lansing) County clerks across the state are getting ready for however the US Supreme Court might rule on legalizing same-sex marriage. Ingham County…
NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg has covered many historic cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. She says the decision on same-sex marriage…
(MPRN-Washington D.C.) - Crowds gathered as the US Supreme Court prepared to arguments on whether same-sex marriage bans like Michigan’s violate the…
(MPRN-Lansing) The legal team fighting Michigan’s same-sex marriage ban has settled on a well-known litigator for LGBT rights to argue the case before the…