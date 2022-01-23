United Way of Kalamazoo Battle Creek

-
That childhood trauma can compromise mental health is not new, but it altering the brain is, says Jennifer Nottingham, associate director of community…
-
Matt Lynn says many people are one crisis away from having to make a choice between buying medicine for a child, paying their rent or a utility bill. The…
-
The United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region is keeping its focus on many of the same issues, but officials say they are going “deeper” on…
-
Non-profit groups in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek have established a fund to respond to community needs after Saturday night’s shooting in Kalamazoo. The…
-
The Chief Operating Officer of the United Way for the Greater Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region says a public-private partnership is a long-term effort to…