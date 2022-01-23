-
Kalamazoo County will hold its annual "Stand Down" event to help military veterans in need on Friday, September 18. But it will be a bit different because…
-
State Representative Matt Hall says the Office of the Auditor General has scheduled an expedited follow up review of the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state’s veterans agency is working to make sure Michigan veterans receive all the benefits they deserve. The Michigan Veterans Affairs…
-
Presidents will say “The state of the union is strong” at some point during their address to Congress. Bill Hartung says the state of the “military…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A new veterans’ home may not go in Detroit as originally planned. State lawmakers OK’d a bill Wednesday that says the new home can go in…
-
(MPRN-Grand Rapids) A report says troubles at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans’ Home are largely resolved. A 2016, audit of the home revealed that the…
-
If you’re a veteran and you need to apply for federal benefits, in theory you can fill out the paperwork by yourself. In reality, it might not be so…
-
Our Thanksgiving edition of WestSouthwest is a rebroadcast from earlier this month. We talk with author, actor and Marine veteran Benjamin Busch. Busch…
-
Every year the Portage District Library sets up a few display cases that highlight local veterans - like Dock Stowell, an Albion professor who was a…
-
Although he’s the son of a novelist, Benjamin Busch didn’t really find his voice as a writer until he was a marine sending letters home from Iraq. Busch,…