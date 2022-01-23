-
State Senator Margaret O’Brien says female genital mutilation is horrific, and she says there is never a medical reason for it. The Kalamazoo County…
(MPRN-Lansing) A federal prosecutor recently revealed as many as 100 girls in Michigan may have been victims of female genital mutilation. Now the state…
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers are quickly pushing through female genital mutilation legislation. About two weeks ago a Senate committee passed…
(MPRN-Lansing) Lawmakers are moving fast to ramp up prison time for female genital mutilation. Removing or altering the genitalia of a minor female for…
A state Senate committee holds a hearing Tuesday on bills to outlaw female genital mutilation in Michigan. It’s already a federal crime with a penalty of…
WMUK’s Gordon Evans reported on the One-Billion rising event to raise awareness about violence against women. He also spoke with Susan Reed, supervising…
Valentine’s Day will mean dancing in the streets of Kalamazoo. The One Billion Rising event is being held Thursday to bring attention to the issue of…