The Battle Creek Symphony, which typically presents around 70 school outreach events every year, responded to the COVID-19 pandemic last spring by…
The Brass Band of Battle Creek will present a concert release, "Joyous Noise: A Concert For Our Times," on Tuesday at 7 pm at the band's YouTube channel.…
W.K. Kellogg Auditorium in Battle Creek has a secret. It’s hidden beneath the floor boards of the stage. It’s in the ceiling and in the walls. It’s…
The Battle Creek Symphony presents “An Evening with the Royals” this Saturday at 7:30 pm in W.K. Kellogg Auditorium, led by music director and conductor…