-
Before a Jan 29 recital of works for brass quintet, Western Brass Quintet horn player Lin Foulk Baird and tubist Jacob Cameron sat down to talk about how…
-
Director Chris Ludwa and Cara Lieurance highlight several musical selections of the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chorus' upcoming Holidays With The Bach…
-
The Western Brass Quintet will perform original works by four composers tonight on the Bullock Performance Institute Series at Western Michigan…
-
Hundreds of fall semester concerts have taken place at Western Michigan University, and there's just one more before the winter break. It's the annual A…
-
Tubist Robert Whaley has performed for 50 of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra's 95 seasons, and he's looking forward to season 96. In a conversation with…
-
The Western Brass Quintet welcomed a new member this fall. Robert White, a former student of Western's trumpet professor Scott Thornburg, went on to earn…
-
The Western Brass Quintet premieres two new works Wednesday night, including Brass Quintet by composer Pierre Jalbert. Mr Jalbert, horn player Lin Foulk,…