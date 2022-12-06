Concert preview: Western’s “Brass for the Holidays” returns

The Western Brass Quintet — trumpeters Scott Thornburg and Robert White, horn player Lin Baird, trombonist Kip Hickman and tubist Chance Trottman-Huiet — will be joined by student brass and percussion players and by Dr. Marja Kerney at 3 pm on Sunday, Dec 11 in Miller Auditorium to resume a longstanding tradition. The WMU is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the “Brass for the Holidays” concert is after 3 years of silence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Dr. Robert White talks about the music on the program, including Tielman Susato’s Dances from Terpsichore. The brilliant Renaissance dances have been a hallmark of the program for decades. Other returning works include a suite of carols, medieval works of Alfonso X and Hildegard von Bingen, and an arrangement of Guaraldi’s “Christmastime is Here.” The program also featured a new fanfare by Dani Howard.

Tickets and details at the School of Music website.