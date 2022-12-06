© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: Western’s “Brass for the Holidays” returns

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published December 6, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST
3CA76BDA-2E5B-4136-9B84-39DFF7770917.jpeg
Randall van Gurchom-Colijn, via Flickr. All Creative Commons license
/
Holiday trombones

The Western Brass Quintet — trumpeters Scott Thornburg and Robert White, horn player Lin Baird, trombonist Kip Hickman and tubist Chance Trottman-Huiet — will be joined by student brass and percussion players and by Dr. Marja Kerney at 3 pm on Sunday, Dec 11 in Miller Auditorium to resume a longstanding tradition. The WMU is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the “Brass for the Holidays” concert is after 3 years of silence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Dr. Robert White talks about the music on the program, including Tielman Susato’s Dances from Terpsichore. The brilliant Renaissance dances have been a hallmark of the program for decades. Other returning works include a suite of carols, medieval works of Alfonso X and Hildegard von Bingen, and an arrangement of Guaraldi’s “Christmastime is Here.” The program also featured a new fanfare by Dani Howard.

Tickets and details at the School of Music website.

Tags
WMUK Culture Western Brass Quintet
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance