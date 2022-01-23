-
This is WMUK’s “Why’s That?” answering your questions about life in Southwest Michigan. I’m Sehvilla Mann, and you’re not.If you watched Saturday Night…
-
Sharon Ferraro is the City of Kalamazoo’s historic preservation expert. She’s come to the historic Vine neighborhood to help answer a question about a…
-
Kalamazoo is known for the things it’s manufactured - guitars, taxi cabs, lots of paper. But it’s also got an agricultural claim to fame, as America’s…
-
In 1971, Erika Loeffler Friedl and her husband bought a three-bedroom ranch house near Western Michigan University, where Erika went on to have a long…
-
This story begins on an island: a patch of land that is surrounded by the City of Kalamazoo but is not part of it. This episode originally aired in Nov.…
-
To the west of Kalamazoo, in the Village of Lawton, just off the main drag, there’s a sprawling brick building with arched windows and sturdy walls.…
-
In 2018, by a two-to-one margin, Michigan voters approved Proposal 3, a ballot initiative expanding voter rights. Among other things, it legalized…
-
Andrew Conkling lives in Kalamazoo, in a house with a big oak tree in the middle of the backyard. He and his four kids like to observe the insect life out…
-
This story originally aired in Aug. 2019. When Jon Stradinger was in a medical ethics class, a fact about the Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital, previously…
-
Arthur Riley of Kalamazoo has a fond memory from Charlevoix, where he lived years ago. He said winters Up North started out snowy and gray. “But then the…