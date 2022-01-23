-
Western Michigan University has finalized its purchase of WKDS 89.9 FM, on behalf of WMUK 102.1 FM. WMU acquired the station from Kalamazoo Public…
WMUK's news department has been recognized by Public Radio News Director's Inc. At PRNDI's annual meeting in Philadelphia on June 22-23, 2018, WMUK…
We're back on the air! So are our streaming services for WMUK-1, WMUK-2 and Park & Westnedge. Power has returned to all of the Kalamazoo campus of Western…
Western Michigan University's National Public Radio station WMUK 102.1 FM was recognized for broadcasting excellence, receiving three awards in this…
Western Michigan University's new fundraising chief Tim Terrentine made his pledge to WMUK this morning in a live interview with General Manager Stephen…
Garrard Macleod’s career at WMUK predates those call letters. He began working at WMCR as a student in the 1950’s. He joined the staff full time as a…