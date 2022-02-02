Hear a concert of new and rediscovered music for classical saxophone

UPDATE: This concert has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 16.

Classical saxophonist Henning Schröder, a member of the Capitol Quartet and an instructor of saxophone at Western Michigan University, and Yu-Lien The, assistant professor of piano at WMU, will present a program of works that were written between 1930 and 2019 on the Bullock Series. They talked about it with Cara Lieurance.

Each composer takes a very different approach to writing for saxophone (and piano) and is influenced by the sound-world of their eras. Schröder and The offer insight into the context of each piece, from Fernande DeKrück's Parisian 1943 Sonate en ut dièze to Shelly Washington's jazz influenced Mo'Ingus. The concert ends with In Transit by their friend Mischa Zupko, a Kalamazoo-born composer whose father was a WMU professor of composition.