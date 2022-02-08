© 2022 WMUK
Classical WMUK 89.9-FM at slightly reduced power
WMUK Culture

The corrosive effects of colorism: Face Off Theatre opens it season with "Yellowman"

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 8, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST
Yellowman1
Earlene McMichael
/
Face Off Theatre
Tanisha Pyron and Yasir Mohammed play all the characters in "Yellowman."

Marissa Harrington says that Face Off Theatre, the company she co-founded, has always based its seasons on what's going on in the community, the country, and the world. This season's theme is "Intersectionality." Originally coined in the 1980s to describes the combined effects of racism and sexism on black women, the definition has been expanded to include economic status, ageism, and other factors affecting groups of people who have been historically disadvantaged.

Yellowman2
courtesy photo
/
Face Off Theatre
Publicity artwork for Yellowman, which will run at the Dormouse Theatre.

In the 2022 season, opening Feb 18 with Yellowman, "We're unravelling it, exploring it, introducing [intersectionality]," says Harrington.
Lead actress Tanisha Pyron, also a co-founder of Face Off Theatre, says that conversations about colorism and classism are happening right now in the African-American community. She says playwright Dael Orlandersmith does a masterful job at touching on these issues as the story unfolds through two realistic, complicated characters who have been drawn to each other over a lifetime.

WMUK Culture
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
