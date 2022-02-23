© 2022 WMUK
WMUK Culture

Pianist Lori Sims and violinist Sang Mee Lee perform tonight on Bullock Series

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 23, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST
Sang_Mee_Lee
courtesy photo
/
Cedille Records
Violinist Sang Mee Lee

At 7:30 pm Wednesday, Feb 24 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall, the Western Michigan University School of Music's Bullock Series continues with a concert of works for violin and piano by Beethoven, William Grant Still, and Clara Schumann. It features Chicago-based guest artist Sang Mee Lee and WMU professor of piano Lori Sims. Sims spoke about the works on the program with Cara Lieurance, and how they are linked by personal adversity.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
