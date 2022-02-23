Pianist Lori Sims and violinist Sang Mee Lee perform tonight on Bullock Series

At 7:30 pm Wednesday, Feb 24 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall, the Western Michigan University School of Music's Bullock Series continues with a concert of works for violin and piano by Beethoven, William Grant Still, and Clara Schumann. It features Chicago-based guest artist Sang Mee Lee and WMU professor of piano Lori Sims. Sims spoke about the works on the program with Cara Lieurance, and how they are linked by personal adversity.