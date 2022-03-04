Kalamazoo Philharmonia to play Rachmaninoff's 2nd Piano Concerto and other works by composers who returned from silence... or went silent

Sergei Rachmaninoff did not compose for three years as he struggled with self-confidence, says conductor Andrew Koehler.

Koehler will lead the Kalamazoo Philharmonia in a concert that features the work that ended that silence: Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, Op 18, with soloist Natalia Kazaryan. She is a native of the Republic of Georgia who studied music at Juilliard and the University of Michigan.

In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Koehler also relates the circumstances that silenced Dmitri Shostakovich after his opera Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District and Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 7.

The concert is at 7:30 pm on Saturday, March 5 in the Dalton Theatre at Kalamazoo College.