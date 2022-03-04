© 2022 WMUK
WMUK Culture

Kalamazoo Philharmonia to play Rachmaninoff's 2nd Piano Concerto and other works by composers who returned from silence... or went silent

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 4, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST
Pianist Natalia Kazaryan

Sergei Rachmaninoff did not compose for three years as he struggled with self-confidence, says conductor Andrew Koehler.

Koehler will lead the Kalamazoo Philharmonia in a concert that features the work that ended that silence: Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, Op 18, with soloist Natalia Kazaryan. She is a native of the Republic of Georgia who studied music at Juilliard and the University of Michigan.

In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Koehler also relates the circumstances that silenced Dmitri Shostakovich after his opera Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District and Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 7.

The concert is at 7:30 pm on Saturday, March 5 in the Dalton Theatre at Kalamazoo College.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
