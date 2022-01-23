-
Andrew Koehler, music director of the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony, Kalamazoo Philharmonia, and WMU Symphony, touched on how each group is faring during the…
Before the COVID-19 crisis began, longtime Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra music director Bruce Uchimura asked Andrew Koehler, a prominent…
The violin is a way of life for Barry Ross, the concertmaster emeritus of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, and the founder of the Kalamazoo Philharmonia…
No Copland, no Gershwin, no Bernstein. Instead, music director Andrew Koehler programmed Florence Price, Lou Harrison, and Roberto Sierra for the…
Weiyin Chen, a Juilliard-trained pianist and longtime friend of conductor Andrew Koehler, makes her third appearance with the Kalamazoo Philharmonia at…
The Kalamazoo Philharmonia ended its 2018-19 season on June 1 with a program called "Virtuosity," featuring Israeli-American cellist Amit Peled. In a…
Conductor Andrew Koehler programmed two big works for his March 2 program with the Kalamazoo Philharmonia: the Symphony No. 1 by Johannes Brahms, and…
Composer Sean Neukom, who met soloist Jessica Hung when they were students at the Cleveland Institute of Music, recently wrote his first and "only" violin…
Andrew Koehler will conduct Richard Strauss' monumental Alpine Symphony and serve as the violin soloist in Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante for violin and…
This Saturday, the Kalamazoo Philharmonia concludes its season with a program of two works: Debussy's 1899 Nocturnes, and the 1911 one-act opera Duke…