The Spektral Quartet illuminates the Chicago new music scene with "The Bernard Rands Effect"

courtesy photo / Composer Bernard Rands

At 7:30 pm in Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College on Monday, March 7, the Connecting Chords Music Festival offers a concert by the Spektral Quartet. It's a program that centers around Chicago composer Bernard Rands, who turned 87 this month. Spektral will play a new quartet by Rands, and follow it with 9 short pieces composed in tribute to his music and generosity by members of the Chicago Composers Consortium.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, violist Doyle Armbrust talks about the program and the Chicago new music scene which has been central to the quartet's music.