© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture

The Spektral Quartet illuminates the Chicago new music scene with "The Bernard Rands Effect"

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 7, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST
Spektral_Quartet_2017_2_credit_Dan_Kullman.jpg
Dan Kullman
/
for Spekral
The Spektral Quartet
BernardRands.jpg
courtesy photo
/
Composer Bernard Rands

At 7:30 pm in Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College on Monday, March 7, the Connecting Chords Music Festival offers a concert by the Spektral Quartet. It's a program that centers around Chicago composer Bernard Rands, who turned 87 this month. Spektral will play a new quartet by Rands, and follow it with 9 short pieces composed in tribute to his music and generosity by members of the Chicago Composers Consortium.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, violist Doyle Armbrust talks about the program and the Chicago new music scene which has been central to the quartet's music.

Tags

WMUK Culture Let's Hear ItSpektral Quartet
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance