Laura Gunderson’s “The Revolutionists” makes French “herstory” exciting

Kat Mumma / Farmers Alley Theatre "The Revolutionists" by Lauren Gunderson re-tells the story of the French Revolution through four female characters.

There’s no shortage of drama in the events of The Terror, when French revolutionists began singling out their peers for sometimes-fatal punishment. But humor and feminism give playwright Lauren Gunderson’s The Revolutionists a completely fresh take on true events, say director Dee Dee Batteast and actor Lisa Abbott, who plays the real-life playwright, essayist and champion of women’s rights, Olymphe de Gouges. They share details on the Farmers Alley Theatre production in an interview with Cara Lieurance.

The all-female production runs March 18 - April 3.

