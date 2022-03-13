© 2022 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Laura Gunderson’s “The Revolutionists” makes French “herstory” exciting

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 13, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT
Revolutionists_fun_Kat_Mumma.jpg
Kat Mumma
/
Farmers Alley Theatre
The cast of "The Revolutionists:" Lisa Abbott, Ariszia Staton, Devon Hayakawa, and Megan Tiller
Revolutionists_in_Character_Kat_Mumma.jpg
Kat Mumma
/
Farmers Alley Theatre
"The Revolutionists" by Lauren Gunderson re-tells the story of the French Revolution through four female characters.

There’s no shortage of drama in the events of The Terror, when French revolutionists began singling out their peers for sometimes-fatal punishment. But humor and feminism give playwright Lauren Gunderson’s The Revolutionists a completely fresh take on true events, say director Dee Dee Batteast and actor Lisa Abbott, who plays the real-life playwright, essayist and champion of women’s rights, Olymphe de Gouges. They share details on the Farmers Alley Theatre production in an interview with Cara Lieurance.

The all-female production runs March 18 - April 3.

WMUK Culture Farmers Alley Theatre
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
