Laura Gunderson’s “The Revolutionists” makes French “herstory” exciting
There’s no shortage of drama in the events of The Terror, when French revolutionists began singling out their peers for sometimes-fatal punishment. But humor and feminism give playwright Lauren Gunderson’s The Revolutionists a completely fresh take on true events, say director Dee Dee Batteast and actor Lisa Abbott, who plays the real-life playwright, essayist and champion of women’s rights, Olymphe de Gouges. They share details on the Farmers Alley Theatre production in an interview with Cara Lieurance.
The all-female production runs March 18 - April 3.