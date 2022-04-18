C•O•R•E tet String Quartet puts love of music first

Masterworks of Beethoven and Schubert have put a spring back in the steps of violinist Jaclyn Burke and cellist Laurie Jarski, who tell Cara Lieurance about three upcoming performances by the C•O•R•E tet String Quartet.

The first is at 5:30 pm on Saturday, May 21 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Portage. The second is at 7:30 pm on Friday, May 27 at St. Philip Roman Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The third concert will be at 7:30 pm at The Annex at Broughton Music Center in Northville, MI. All are free and open to the public.

While the quartet is a professional ensemble that can be booked for a variety of occasions, at it’s “core” it brings together musicians with wide experiences who play for the love of music. Jarski owns the Broughton Music Center in Kalamazoo and the Northville Center for Music & Art and performs in the Battle Creek Symphony. Jaclyn Burke runs her own Suzuki studio and performs with the Battle Creek Symphony and Kalamazoo Symphony. Ann Cervencic is principal violist of the Kalamazoo Philharmonia, and violinist Lexi Terrian is an experienced child educator with the Helen L. Fox Gospel Music Center and Kalamazoo Kids in Tune.

Jarski and Burke talk to Cara Lieurance about Schubert and Beethoven's music and the connections between the members of the group. They share their excitement to play for live audiences again after the COVID-19 shutdown.

