"Let's have a party:" The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre finishes the season with "Xanadu"

The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre's Artistic Director Tony Humrichouser had to choose the final musical of the 2022 season over a year ago. But instinct told him audiences would be wanting something light, loveable, and funny. Xanadu, a musical based on the 1980 movie, will open on the Civic Mainstage on Friday, May 6.

"There’s nothing better than a murder mystery in the middle of winter," says Humrichouser in a conversation with Cara Lieurance, referring to the Civic's February production of Murder On The Orient Express. "But in the spring you want a musical. I said, let’s have a party. Let’s have a frivolous, silly party that celebrates the 1980s, with wonderful music that’s the soundtrack of our youth — Oliva Newton John and the Electric Light Orchestra.”

Roller skating, flying horses, California's Venice Beach, mythological Muses and an on-stage rock band all figure into the show, as main character Sonny Malone tries to make his dream of opening the world's first roller disco come true. Xanadu will run until May 22.

Humrichouser touches on most aspects of the current production, but the conversation also turns into an exploration of the role of community theater in Kalamazoo. He says he sees his leadership role as volunteer-oriented: working toward providing enriching opportunities to anyone who wants to invest their free time in theater.

