'Madama Butterfly,' starring Madelaine Lane, to be performed Sunday at Kalamazoo College

At 3 pm on Sunday, May 22, Grand Rapids' West Michigan Opera Project and the Kalamazoo Philharmonia will present a second performance of Puccini's famous opera Madama Butterfly. Andrew Koehler will conduct the performance starring Michigan soprano Madelaine Lane in the Dalton Theater of the Light Fine Arts Building at Kalamazoo College.

It's an enormous effort to prepare, but WMOP executive director Sarah Faasse says she's extremely proud to show how much talent there is in West Michigan. She cites soprano Madelaine Lane's dedication to learning the role by traveled to New York City to study the part of Butterfly with an expert who coaches the role for The Metropolitan Opera. Trent Broussard, who plays the role of Butterfly's uncle, adds his take on his role in the tragic story.

Butterfly's journey from innocence and faith to sacrifice is one of the most powerful character arcs in all of opera, says Koehler, and Puccini's music never loses sight of the heroine's emotions.

Tickets to the Dalton Theater performance are available at the door, and cost $5 for general admission, $2 for students, and are free for students of Kalamazoo College.

