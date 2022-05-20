© 2022 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

'Madama Butterfly,' starring Madelaine Lane, to be performed Sunday at Kalamazoo College

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 20, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT
Madelaine Lane
West Michigan Opera Project
/
Soprano Madelaine Laine sings the role of Butterfly

At 3 pm on Sunday, May 22, Grand Rapids' West Michigan Opera Project and the Kalamazoo Philharmonia will present a second performance of Puccini's famous opera Madama Butterfly. Andrew Koehler will conduct the performance starring Michigan soprano Madelaine Lane in the Dalton Theater of the Light Fine Arts Building at Kalamazoo College.

It's an enormous effort to prepare, but WMOP executive director Sarah Faasse says she's extremely proud to show how much talent there is in West Michigan. She cites soprano Madelaine Lane's dedication to learning the role by traveled to New York City to study the part of Butterfly with an expert who coaches the role for The Metropolitan Opera. Trent Broussard, who plays the role of Butterfly's uncle, adds his take on his role in the tragic story.

Butterfly's journey from innocence and faith to sacrifice is one of the most powerful character arcs in all of opera, says Koehler, and Puccini's music never loses sight of the heroine's emotions.

Tickets to the Dalton Theater performance are available at the door, and cost $5 for general admission, $2 for students, and are free for students of Kalamazoo College.

WMUK Culture Kalamazoo PhilharmoniaWest Michigan Opera Project
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
