Three bands offer summertime fun at Old Dog Tavern Saturday night

promotional poster for the event

Singer/songwriter Aaron James Wright is picking up where he left off. After the Covid-19 shutdown, he's embracing his love of performing again by bringing in his band The Ultralights and organizing a three-act evening of music at the Old Dog Tavern with Beth Bombara and The Lower Leisure Class. Wright sat down with Cara Lieurance to preview the show and talk about the music and backgrounds of all the performers.

courtesy of the artist / bethbombara.com Singer/songwriter Beth Bombara

Wright's 2020 debut album A Little Stronger is the backbone of his set, he says, although he has a pile of around 30 songs that are waiting to become his second album. Having Beth Bombara open the show was a suggestion of Matt Gross, lead singer of Knee Deep Shag. Based in St Louis, MO, she is touring the Midwest this summer with her new album Evergreen.

The Lower Leisure Class brings together some of the most experienced creators of the Kalamazoo indie scene together in one group, says Wright. Members have played with The Sinatras, The Sleestacks, and King Tammy.

The music begins at Old Dog Tavern at 8 pm on Saturday, Jul 2. Admission is $10.