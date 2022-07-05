© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

2022 Saugatuck Festival is about quality music and attracting curious listeners

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 5, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT
CMFSseason34.jpg
Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck
/
Original artwork for the 34th season of the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck
DrewLe.jpg
Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck
/
Drew Le

The Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck returns with six weeks of concerts with Together Again! on July 7 & 8 at 7:30 pm at the Saugatuck Woman’s Club. Pianist Drew Le, who is co-director of the festival with Jennifer Walvoord, will join three longstanding, “like family” string players to perform folk-inspired music by Brahms, Piazzolla, Kodaly and Mark O’Connor.

Le spoke with Cara Lieurance about weathering the Covid-19 crisis and returning to form this summer with in-person concerts and greatly expanded education programs. These include “Art for Your Ears… And Hands!” for younger children, and masterclasses with guest artists for older kids.

Le previews all six weeks of concerts. Some feature longstanding regulars from West Michigan, and others highlight visiting groups, like the Callisto Quartet, the Folias Duo, and Imani Winds.

Tags

WMUK Culture Chamber Music Festival of SaugatuckDrew Le
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content