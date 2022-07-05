2022 Saugatuck Festival is about quality music and attracting curious listeners

Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck / Drew Le

The Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck returns with six weeks of concerts with Together Again! on July 7 & 8 at 7:30 pm at the Saugatuck Woman’s Club. Pianist Drew Le, who is co-director of the festival with Jennifer Walvoord, will join three longstanding, “like family” string players to perform folk-inspired music by Brahms, Piazzolla, Kodaly and Mark O’Connor.

Le spoke with Cara Lieurance about weathering the Covid-19 crisis and returning to form this summer with in-person concerts and greatly expanded education programs. These include “Art for Your Ears… And Hands!” for younger children, and masterclasses with guest artists for older kids.

Le previews all six weeks of concerts. Some feature longstanding regulars from West Michigan, and others highlight visiting groups, like the Callisto Quartet, the Folias Duo, and Imani Winds.