-
The Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck continues at 7 pm tonight with a virtual concert called "Connecting With The Knifics." As bassist Tom Knific,…
-
On Sunday, July 18 the Callisto Quartet, grand prize winner of the 2018 Fischoff Competition, will offer two free concerts at the Chamber Music Festival…
-
The Ann Arbor-based Akropolis Reed Quintet will finish off the 31st season of the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck on Thursday and Friday, with…
-
The Vega Quartet will perform Haydn's first published string quartet, Op 1 No. 1 to begin their concerts on Thursday, Aug 1 and Friday, Aug 2 at 7:30 pm…
-
Growing up in a very musical family helped steer three of the four Walvoord siblings into professional music careers. Amanda Dykhouse is the concertmaster…
-
The Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck continues this week with festival co-directors Jennifer Walvoord and Drew Le joining Grand Rapids Symphony…
-
Summer chamber music concerts have been a tradition in the city of Saugatuck for over 30 years. On Thursday and Friday, July 11 and 12 at 7:30 pm, the…
-
The Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck reaches the end of its 31st season this week with concerts on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 pm in the Woman's Club…
-
Violist Barbara Corbató, assistant principal violist of the Grand Rapids Symphony and a member of the Perugino Quartet, talks with Cara Lieurance about…
-
Western Michigan University's Merling Trio and bassist Tom Knific will appear at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck this week to perform a program of…