WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Stars of Rogers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" preview the show and describe their apprenticeships at The Barn Theatre

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 8, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
Barn Theatre
Emily Ling Mei and Aaron Czarnecki are play "Ella" and "Prince Topher" in Cinderella

Fourth-year apprentice Aaron Czernecki and first-year apprentice Emily Ling Mei were cast in the roles of Prince Topher and Ella for Cinderella less than two weeks ago. They started learning their roles while also appearing in the currently running Seven Brides for Seven Brotherswhich is typical for performers at the Barn Theatre. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Czernecki and Mei talk about the fast paced, adrenaline-fueled Barn Theatre season, learning lines and choreography while serving as wait staff for evening cabarets, helping set builders, costumers, and lighting designers, and trying to find time to sleep.

Brendan Ragotzky will direct Cinderella, which was written by Rogers & Hammerstein for a 1957 television special and updated for stage in 2013. It runs from July 12 - 24. Mei says her character is strong on optimism, while Czarnecki says his Prince is not so sure about his future.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
