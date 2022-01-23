-
The most-produced show in Barn Theatre history returns to stage Oct 22 - 31, with Alan Palmer starring as alien experimentor Frank N. Furter and directed…
Eric Morris stars as Robbie Heart and Patrick Hunter plays his best friend and bandmate Sammy for The Barn Theatre's production of The Wedding Singer,…
Opening on Broadway in 2017 and earning 12 Tony nominations, Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical is getting the Barn Theatre treatment this month…
Starting Tuesday, July 6 and running through July 18, the Barn Theatre will present Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical, based on the 1980 revenge comedy in…
Resident director and Barn Theatre alum Hans Friedrichs, and actor/director/alum and box office manager Patrick Hunter bring a wealth of knowledge about…
Writer and theater critic Gordon Bolar (and a former general manager of WMUK) finds much to be hopeful and excited about in the rich world of West…
The Barn Theatre in Augusta has opened its new production of Bullets Over Broadway. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar says it’s a raucous celebration of the roaring…
The Barn Theatre’s run of the Hunchback of Notre Dame is in its second week. It continues through Sunday. Retired WMUK General Manager Gordon Bolar has a…