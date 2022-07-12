Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance
Music for oboe and strings graces Saugatuck festival this week
"This concert was supposed to happen two years ago," says oboist Gabriel Renteria-Elyea, principal oboist of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra. Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, his debut at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck will take place this week, in a program called "Déjà vu," held at 7:30 pm on July 14 and 15 at the Saugatuck Woman's Club. He'll be joined by a group of string players headed by Grand Rapids Symphony section violinist Haijin Choi, a favorite of the festival.
In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Choi and Renteria-Elyea put the three pieces on the program in context: Hugo Wolf's Italian Serenade, the Oboe Quintet of 1922 by Arnold Bax, and Mozart's Serenade in C minor K. 406.