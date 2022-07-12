© 2022 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Music for oboe and strings graces Saugatuck festival this week

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 12, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
courtesy photos
Oboist Gabriel Renteria-Elyea and violinist Haijin Choi

"This concert was supposed to happen two years ago," says oboist Gabriel Renteria-Elyea, principal oboist of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra. Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, his debut at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck will take place this week, in a program called "Déjà vu," held at 7:30 pm on July 14 and 15 at the Saugatuck Woman's Club. He'll be joined by a group of string players headed by Grand Rapids Symphony section violinist Haijin Choi, a favorite of the festival.

In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Choi and Renteria-Elyea put the three pieces on the program in context: Hugo Wolf's Italian Serenade, the Oboe Quintet of 1922 by Arnold Bax, and Mozart's Serenade in C minor K. 406.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
