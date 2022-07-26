© 2022 WMUK
New to west Michigan, the Ghaderi-Focks Duo will showcase their musicianship at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 26, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT
Andrew-and-Kimia-34-of-56.jpg
courtesy photo
/
Andrew Focks and Kimia Ghaderi

Violinist Kimia Ghaderi and pianist Andrew Fochs are making their debut appearances at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck this week, in concerts at 7:30 pm Thursday and Friday, July 28 and 29 at the Saugatuck Woman’s Club. The couple moved from Cleveland, OH to Grand Rapids, MI last year and quickly found multiple musical roles in the area as performers and instructors.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Ghaderi and Focks talk about some of their training and professional experiences around the world. They talk about the program of duo and solo works they’ll share at the festival, which ranges from Fritz Kreisler and Henryk Wieniawski showpieces to music by both Robert and Clara Schumann and Fratres, the powerful and spiritual work of Arvo Pärt.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
