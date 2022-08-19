Living with memory loss? Caretaking? Just curious? All are welcome in KPL program "Music and Memories"

courtesy photo / Caitlyn Bodine

A close relationship with her grandmother put her on the path to working with older adults as a music therapist, says Caitlyn Bodine. As the owner of Fiddlhead Music Therapy, she primarily works with people experiencing dementia or with Alzheimer's disease, but the business offers a wide range of therapy for all ages at its Howard St. location. At 7 pm on August 23 at the Oshtemo branch of the Kalamazoo Public Library, Bodine will lead a program called Music and Memories with Fiddlehead Music Therapy.

Bodine, a board-certified music therapist with who studied at Western Michigan University, tells Cara Lieurance that her love of music led her to the field, and touches on some of music therapy's usefulness when applied to many conditions that affect the brain. Music "lights up all parts of the brain," she says. It helps recover memories, it can calm people in distress, and engage the disengaged.

Music therapy can be difficult to access when it isn't covered by insurance. Bodine says this partnership with the Kalamazoo Public Library is important for providing information and access at no cost for those who might benefit. She identifies three important things about these sessions: there is joy in sharing music, there is value in the stories people remember about the music, and it is an opportunity to make significant connections with others.