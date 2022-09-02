Young leads talk Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” at the Barn Theatre

They’ve taken roles big and small in every Barn Theatre production this summer. Apprentices Matthew Hommel, who studies musical theater at Kent State University, and Ella Oleson, who recently graduated from the University of Michigan, are now starring in Mel Brooks’ musical Young Frankenstein. It runs through Sunday, Sept 4. They spoke to Cara Lieurance about the ”comedy musical, not musical comedy” and the personal journeys that brought them to this point in their artistic lives.