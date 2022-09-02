© 2022 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Young leads talk Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” at the Barn Theatre

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 2, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT
Ella Oleson and Matthew Hommel, in Young Frankenstein: The Musical

They’ve taken roles big and small in every Barn Theatre production this summer. Apprentices Matthew Hommel, who studies musical theater at Kent State University, and Ella Oleson, who recently graduated from the University of Michigan, are now starring in Mel Brooks’ musical Young Frankenstein. It runs through Sunday, Sept 4. They spoke to Cara Lieurance about the ”comedy musical, not musical comedy” and the personal journeys that brought them to this point in their artistic lives.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
