Kalamazoo Film Society requests local filmmakers’ work for 2023 showcase

The Good Boss, Official Competition, Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul, God’s Country (opening Sept 16) and The Story of Film: A New Generation (opening Sept 9) are the films the Kalamazoo Film Society is presenting this month as the fall season begins. They are shown at Celebration Cinema Crossroads.

Kalamazoo Film Society president and vice-president Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini share the news with Cara Lieurance that the society is seeking submissions from local filmmakers of all ages for a showcase on Feb 23, 2023. The films must be under 20 minutes in length. They can be submitted at the Kalamazoo Film Society website starting Oct 1. The submission period ends on Dec 31.