© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
102.1 FM is scheduled to be off the air for several hours on Wednesday September 7
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Kalamazoo Film Society requests local filmmakers’ work for 2023 showcase

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 6, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT
kfs.png
Kalamazoo Film Society
/
The Kalamazoo Film Society logo

The Good Boss, Official Competition, Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul, God’s Country (opening Sept 16) and The Story of Film: A New Generation (opening Sept 9) are the films the Kalamazoo Film Society is presenting this month as the fall season begins. They are shown at Celebration Cinema Crossroads.

Kalamazoo Film Society president and vice-president Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini share the news with Cara Lieurance that the society is seeking submissions from local filmmakers of all ages for a showcase on Feb 23, 2023. The films must be under 20 minutes in length. They can be submitted at the Kalamazoo Film Society website starting Oct 1. The submission period ends on Dec 31.

Tags

WMUK Culture kalamazoo film society
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content