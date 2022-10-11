Concert Preview: Megan Dooley on the Milwood Series

"I feel most like myself" on stage, says Kalamazoo-based musician Megan Dooley, who has earned a widespread following for her blend of vintage and original songs, expressive singing, and her gift for melodic whistling. At 3 pm on Sunday, Oct 16, Dooley will play an all-ages show for the Milwood Series, held at Milwood United Methodist Church in Kalamazoo.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Dooley talks about her improvisational approach to set lists, and how she tailors her approach to the moment and the people in the room. She also reveals plans for a new live album and gives listeners a sneak peek at one of her newest songs, "Riverview." It's named for Riverview Drive, which connected Dooley to her now-husband at the beginning of their romance.