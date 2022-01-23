-
"In the Mood," "Minnie The Moocher," "Stormy Weather," "American Salute," and "Guadalcanal March" -- those are some of the highlights shared by Dr. Tom…
The Homefront: Musical Memories of World War II is the next program by the 90-piece Kalamazoo Concert Band, conducted by Dr. Tom Evans. It's a free…
On April 22nd, a new, ambitious event will officially launch in Kalamazoo: The Music Hop. The event is billed as similar to the city's Art Hop, but with…
This past spring, singer/songwriter Megan Dooley thought she had it made. Her band Moxieville was getting gigs left and right. They had written all the…