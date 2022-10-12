Concert Preview: Kalamazoo Concert Band’s “Legends of the West”

The Kalamazoo Concert Band starts its season at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct 16 in Chenery Auditorium with a program called "Legends of the West." Music director Tom Evans joined Cara Lieurance to preview the music and play selections. Highlights include William Tell Overture by Rossini, Samuel Hoza's Drums of the Saamis, and film music from The Cowboys and The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.

The concert is free and family friendly. For more information, visit the Kalamazoo Concert Band website.