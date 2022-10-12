© 2022 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert Preview: Kalamazoo Concert Band’s “Legends of the West”

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 12, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT
Sheet music for “Legends of the West”

The Kalamazoo Concert Band starts its season at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct 16 in Chenery Auditorium with a program called "Legends of the West." Music director Tom Evans joined Cara Lieurance to preview the music and play selections. Highlights include William Tell Overture by Rossini, Samuel Hoza's Drums of the Saamis, and film music from The Cowboys and The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.

The concert is free and family friendly. For more information, visit the Kalamazoo Concert Band website.

WMUK Culture Kalamazoo Concert BandTom Evans
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
