"Joy From Awakening: A Tribute To Our Essential Workers" is the Kalamazoo Concert Band's first concert of the season. Conductor Tom Evans joined Cara…
In the Classical WMUK studio, Dr. Tom Evans and Cara Lieurance play highlights from the Kalamazoo Concert Band's Oct 22, 2016 Chenery Auditorium concert…
An entire concert of baseball-themed music? The Kalamazoo Concert Band's April 14, 2018 performance at Chenery Auditorium came close. In the studio with…
"In the Mood," "Minnie The Moocher," "Stormy Weather," "American Salute," and "Guadalcanal March" -- those are some of the highlights shared by Dr. Tom…
Four years ago in the midst of a Michigan winter, the Kalamazoo Concert Band offered a musical getaway with a program called "Arabian Nights." Music…
The centenary of the birth of the great American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein was in 2018. On Oct 20, 2018, the Kalamazoo Concert Band took…
Dr. Tom Evans, director of the Kalamazoo Concert Band, brought some holiday cheer to the airwaves as he joined Cara Lieurance to play highlights from the…
The music director of the Kalamazoo Concert Band, Dr. Tom Evans, joined Cara Lieurance in the studio recently to share highlights from a live concert of…
The Homefront: Musical Memories of World War II is the next program by the 90-piece Kalamazoo Concert Band, conducted by Dr. Tom Evans. It's a free…
Western Michigan University's Gold Company will add seasonal shine to the annual Kalamazoo Concert Band's holiday concert at 8 pm on Friday, Dec 6 in…