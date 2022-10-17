Concert preview: University Bands Showcase at Miller Auditorium

The University Concert Band, The University Symphonic Band and the University Wind Symphony at Western Michigan University will appear at 7 pm on Monday, Oct 17 at Miller Auditorium in a free 2-hour concert showcasing the different ensembles in three sets. Conductors Mary Land (Concert Band), Trey Harris (Symphonic Band) and Scott Boerma (Wind Symphony) share a conversation with Cara Lieurance and highlight the musical selections, including The Haunted Carousel by Erika Svanoe, Diamond Tide by Viet Cuong, and Music for Prague 1968 by Karel Husa.