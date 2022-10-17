© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: University Bands Showcase at Miller Auditorium

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 17, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT
band.jpg
WMU School of Music
/
WMU Wind Symphony

The University Concert Band, The University Symphonic Band and the University Wind Symphony at Western Michigan University will appear at 7 pm on Monday, Oct 17 at Miller Auditorium in a free 2-hour concert showcasing the different ensembles in three sets. Conductors Mary Land (Concert Band), Trey Harris (Symphonic Band) and Scott Boerma (Wind Symphony) share a conversation with Cara Lieurance and highlight the musical selections, including The Haunted Carousel by Erika Svanoe, Diamond Tide by Viet Cuong, and Music for Prague 1968 by Karel Husa.

Tags
WMUK Culture Scott BoermaMary LandTrey HarrisWMU Concert BandWMU Wind SymphonyWMU Symphonic Band
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content