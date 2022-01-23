-
"I've never felt closer to my colleagues around the country," says Scott Boerma, director of bands at Western Michigan University, describing how the…
-
Dr. Scott Boerma and Dr. Trey Harris joined Cara Lieurance to preview a 3 pm concert on Sunday Feb 16 shared by the WMU Concert Band and WMU Wind…
-
The Western Winds, a chamber group featuring faculty and graduate students side-by-side on individual parts, offers a program of modern, romantic and…
-
Two weeks before school starts in the fall, Western Michigan University music students start marching band practice for the football season. When classes…
-
The School of Music at Western Michigan University hosts the 51st annual Spring Conference on Wind and Percussion Music on April 4 with public concerts…
-
The WMU Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band will give a free concert on Sunday in Miller Auditorium. As he previews the works on the program, Dr. Scott…
-
Western Michigan University director of bands Scott Boerma, and graduate asssitant hornist Alexandra Mattson preview the next Western Winds program with…
-
Ron Nelson's celebration of the Colorado landscape, Aspen Jubilee, Holst's First Suite in E-flat for Military Band, plus works by up-and-coming Michigan…
-
On Thursday night, the Western Michigan University Symphonic Band will finish its season with the world premiere of a new piece by special guest composer…
-
Western Michigan University's School of Music will host a 10-state division conference of the College Band Directors National Association February 22-24.…