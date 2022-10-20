© 2022 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert Preview: Stulberg Gold Medalist Daniel Bae joins Kalamazoo Symphony for “Flora, Fauna and Beethoven”

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 20, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
A picture of Stulberg Gold Medalist Daniel Bae and Kalamazoo Symphony conductor Julian Kuerti at WMUK
Sydney Schless / Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
/
Stulberg Gold Medalist Daniel Bae and Kalamazoo Symphony conductor Julian Kuerti

After wowing the judges with the Korngold concerto in May at the 2022 Stulberg International String Competition, Daniel Bae, a sophomore at Juilliard, is returning to Kalamazoo to play Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct 22 at Chenery Auditorium. In a conversation with KSO maestro Julian Kuerti and Cara Lieurance, Bae talks about the the music of both concertos, and Kuerti previews the two other works on the program, which draw a strong connection between music and nature: the sensuous Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Beethoven’s birdsong-laced Symphony No. 6 “Pastorale.”

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance