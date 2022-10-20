Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance
Concert Preview: Stulberg Gold Medalist Daniel Bae joins Kalamazoo Symphony for “Flora, Fauna and Beethoven”
After wowing the judges with the Korngold concerto in May at the 2022 Stulberg International String Competition, Daniel Bae, a sophomore at Juilliard, is returning to Kalamazoo to play Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct 22 at Chenery Auditorium. In a conversation with KSO maestro Julian Kuerti and Cara Lieurance, Bae talks about the the music of both concertos, and Kuerti previews the two other works on the program, which draw a strong connection between music and nature: the sensuous Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Beethoven’s birdsong-laced Symphony No. 6 “Pastorale.”