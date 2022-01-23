-
Julian Kuerti and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra have prepared a dozen musical gifts to perform on the Sounds of the Season concerts, at 7:30 pm Friday,…
The eminent American pianist Richard Goode will join the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct 16 at Miller Auditorium in the first…
The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra resumed in-person concerts this summer by holding outdoor performances in Bronson Park and at the Gilmore Car Museum. The…
The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra's summer season at the Gilmore Car Museum begins at 8 pm Saturday with a concert featuring Branford Marsalis, one of the…
History will be made at 7 pm on Friday, April 30 when the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 100th season with the premiere of a new piano…
Friedrich Gulda's 1980 cello concerto has to be heard to be believed. Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra music director Julian Kuerti and principal cellist Igor…
At 7 pm on Friday, Jan 29, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will welcome audiences to its Digital Concert Hall Series by streaming "Fireworks For A New…
Q: How do you honor a 100-year-old beloved institution during a global pandemic? A: With creative planning, and lots of it. Executive director Jessica…
"Should we shake hands onstage or not?" Jun-Ching Lin remembers the subject coming up with music director Julian Kuerti, prior to a Kalamazoo Symphony…
In Beethoven's ballet The Creatures of Prometheus, Prometheus transforms "not-quite-living" people into fully alive humans with the gifts of art, science,…