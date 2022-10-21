© 2022 WMUK
'Tis the season for the Rocky Horror Show at the Barn Theatre

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT
The Barn Theatre
The Barn Theatre
Alan Palmer as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in 2021 at The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre's Rocky Horror Show is a Halloween staple in West Michigan — and yes, the audience is a big participant in the bawdy stage musical (hurling insults is good, hurling props is not). Actors Penelope Alex (Magenta) and Alan Palmer (Dr. Frank N Furter) talk about the traditions, updates and refreshments offered in the Barn Theatre's production. Alex also looks back on the highlights of the season as it draws to a close.

The Rocky Horror Show is at 7 pm Friday through Sunday, and at 3 pm Saturday and Sunday through Oct 30. More information is at the Barn Theatre website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
