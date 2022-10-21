Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance
'Tis the season for the Rocky Horror Show at the Barn Theatre
The Barn Theatre's Rocky Horror Show is a Halloween staple in West Michigan — and yes, the audience is a big participant in the bawdy stage musical (hurling insults is good, hurling props is not). Actors Penelope Alex (Magenta) and Alan Palmer (Dr. Frank N Furter) talk about the traditions, updates and refreshments offered in the Barn Theatre's production. Alex also looks back on the highlights of the season as it draws to a close.
The Rocky Horror Show is at 7 pm Friday through Sunday, and at 3 pm Saturday and Sunday through Oct 30. More information is at the Barn Theatre website.