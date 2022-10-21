'Tis the season for the Rocky Horror Show at the Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre's Rocky Horror Show is a Halloween staple in West Michigan — and yes, the audience is a big participant in the bawdy stage musical (hurling insults is good, hurling props is not). Actors Penelope Alex (Magenta) and Alan Palmer (Dr. Frank N Furter) talk about the traditions, updates and refreshments offered in the Barn Theatre's production. Alex also looks back on the highlights of the season as it draws to a close.

The Rocky Horror Show is at 7 pm Friday through Sunday, and at 3 pm Saturday and Sunday through Oct 30. More information is at the Barn Theatre website.